India’s coal production rises 15%

India's overall coal production stood at 893.08 million tonnes in 2022-23 as compared to 778.19 in 2021-22, showing a growth of 14.78 per cent. Government aims to enhance production to 1,012 million tonnes in the current fiscal. In the last five years, the output of Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased by 703.21 million tonnes as compared to 606.89 million tonnes in 2018-2019 with a growth of 15.9 per cent, official data said. Singareni Collieries Conpany Limited (SCCL) has shown a growth at 67.14 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 64.40 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 4.3 per cent. Captive and other mines have also taken a lead in coal production by 122.72 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 57.43 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 113.7 per cent.