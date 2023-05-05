‘Kejriwal won’t get away with his corruption’

New Delhi: Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that Rs 45 crore from the public exchequer was splurged for renovating his official residence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the AAP national convenor won’t “get away” with his “corruption”.

The BJP earlier accused the Delhi government of spending a whopping Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence during the peak Covid pandemic.

Speaking to the media persons, Thakur said, “Arvind Kejriwal gave his ministers and MLAs an opportunity to loot. During the Covid pandemic, when people were struggling to find hospital beds, he built his ‘sheesh mahal’ (bungalow) at an expense of Rs 45 crores. This shows the kind of loot involved. Kejriwal won’t get away with either the liquor scam or the one involving the renovation of his bungalow.”