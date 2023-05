Director Nanda Periyasamy, who last helmed Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, will be joining hands with Samuthirakani for a new film. The film which went on floors today has music by Vishal Chandrasekar and cinematography by M Sukumar. The yet-to-be-titled film bankrolled by GPRK Productions, also stars Ananya, Bharathiraja and Nassar in important roles. The thriller will be shot in Meghamalai, Moonar and Kumuli without any schedule breaks.