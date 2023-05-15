Extremely destructive: Musk on TikTok after ill effects via research

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed his concern over the ill effects of the social media platform ‘TikTok’ on certain age groups. Musk took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to share a finding which mentions about ill-effects of the video-making platform ‘TikTok’. Elon dropped a picture featuring a research synopsis about the researchers who created accounts of fictitious 13-year-old users and later their feeds got flooded with clips about eating disorders, body image, self-harm and suicide. Musk captioned it as, “Extremely destructive if accurate.”