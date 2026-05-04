EPS wins by massive 69,000 votes

Chennai, May 4:

In a resounding victory for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, senior leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has won the Edappadi seat by a huge margin of over 69,000 votes.

The 72-year-old leader, widely known as EPS, has once again demonstrated his stronghold over the constituency, delivering one of the most decisive victories in this election. His win comes at a time when the state is witnessing intense multi-cornered contests and shifting political equations.

Palaniswami, who has a Class 12 educational qualification, also has five criminal cases on record as per his election affidavit. Despite this, he continues to enjoy significant grassroots support in his home turf, which has translated into a commanding electoral performance.

This victory further cements EPS’s position as a key force within the AIADMK, even as the broader political landscape in Tamil Nadu undergoes significant changes.