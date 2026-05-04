Majority as Vote Share Lead Widens

After counting of over 2.78 crore votes, actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as the single largest force in Tamil Nadu, both in vote share and seat leads.

TVK has secured a strong 34.89% vote share on its own and is now leading in 115 seats, just two short of the 117-seat majority mark required to form the government.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance stands second with 31.43% vote share, currently leading in 62 seats. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA is in third place, polling 27.76% votes and leading in 57 seats.

Actor-politician Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi has seen a significant dip, with its vote share at 3.93% and not leading in any constituency.

With TVK inching ever closer to the majority mark, the final rounds of counting will be crucial in determining whether it forms the government on its own or requires post-poll support in what is shaping up to be a historic election in Tamil Nadu.