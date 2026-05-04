Social Media Buzz: Support Speculation Grows as TVK Nears Majority Mark

Even as counting continues in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, social media is abuzz with speculation over possible post-poll alliances. Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is currently leading in 111 seats, just short of the 117 needed for a majority in the 234-member Assembly.

Amid this tight situation, unverified claims circulating online suggest that parties like the Indian National Congress, Left parties, IUML (leading in 1 seat), and DMDK (ahead in 2 seats) could extend support to TVK if it falls short of the majority mark.

There are also discussions that the PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, which is currently leading in around five seats, may play a crucial role in government formation if numbers remain tight.

However, it is important to note that these developments remain purely speculative at this stage, with no official confirmation from any of the parties involved. As counting progresses, all eyes are on whether TVK can cross the majority mark on its own or will need external backing to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.