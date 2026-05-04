Auto Driver Stuns Political Heavyweights, Wins Royapuram for TVK

In one of the most striking upsets of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an auto driver-turned-politician has defeated seasoned heavyweights to secure victory in the Royapuram constituency, signalling a major political shift in the state.

K. Vijay Dhamu, representing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by C. Joseph Vijay, emerged victorious with over 55,000 votes, defeating candidates from both the DMK and AIADMK. He secured a decisive margin of around 14,000 votes over his nearest rival.

The result marks a dramatic fall for AIADMK veteran D. Jayakumar, a five-time MLA who finished third with just over 18,000 votes. DMK candidate Subair Khan, despite finishing second, failed to counter the strong voter swing towards TVK.

Dhamu’s victory is being widely seen as a “David vs Goliath” moment in Tamil Nadu politics. A long-time grassroots worker associated with Vijay’s fan network, he built his campaign around his identity as a common man, focusing heavily on local issues, particularly those affecting the fishing community in the coastal constituency.

His campaign promised infrastructure upgrades and social security measures—an approach that appears to have resonated strongly with voters in Royapuram.

Political observers note that the win is not an isolated incident but part of a broader wave driven by TVK’s aggressive entry into electoral politics. The party’s strategy of combining star power with strong ground-level mobilisation has disrupted traditional voting patterns, especially in urban strongholds like North Chennai.

Royapuram, historically considered a stronghold of the AIADMK since 1991, has now slipped from its grip, underscoring the scale of the shift.

As TVK continues its surge across the state, Dhamu’s rise from an auto stand to the legislative assembly has become a defining symbol of the party’s narrative projecting itself as a platform for ordinary citizens challenging entrenched political dynasties.