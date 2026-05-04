Cong reaches out to Vijay’s TVK after “GOAT” debut

Chennai, May 4:

In a significant political development amid the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, the Indian National Congress has reportedly initiated outreach to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the party’s remarkable debut performance.

According to sources, the Congress has begun informal communication with TVK leaders after the party surged ahead in over 100 constituencies, emerging as a dominant force in the state.

A Strategic Shift Amid Changing Numbers

The outreach comes at a time when traditional alliances appear to be under strain. The Congress, which had been aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is now seen exploring options as the electoral arithmetic shifts dramatically in favour of TVK.

With the DMK alliance slipping behind in the trends and TVK emerging as a potential single-largest party, Congress’s move signals a pragmatic recalibration aimed at staying relevant in a rapidly evolving political scenario.

TVK’s Meteoric Rise Forces Realignment

TVK’s performance—described as a “blockbuster debut”—has disrupted the long-standing dominance of Dravidian majors, forcing parties to reconsider their strategies.

The party’s rise has not only altered seat projections but also triggered discussions around post-poll alignments, especially if the majority mark remains just out of reach.

Still No Official Confirmation

Despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either Congress or TVK regarding any alliance or support arrangement. Sources emphasise that discussions, if any, are still at a preliminary stage.

High-Stakes Endgame Ahead

With results tightening and the majority mark in focus, the coming hours are expected to be crucial. If TVK falls short, support from parties like Congress could become decisive in government formation, potentially marking the beginning of a new alliance era in Tamil Nadu politics.

@@@