Prominent winners across parties

Chennai, May 4:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured several key victories across Tamil Nadu, underlining its continued relevance in the state’s political landscape. AP Jayasankaran won from Attur, while Dr. C. Vijayabaskar emerged victorious in Viralimalai. Esakki Subbaiah clinched Ambasamudram, and Mukkur N Subramanian won from Cheyyar. Veteran leader R. Kamaraj also registered a win from Nannilam.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, continued its strong surge with notable wins across regions, especially in urban and southern belts. Rettiyapatti Narayanan won from Nanguneri, while Venkatramanan secured victory in Mylapore. Satheesh Christopher triumphed in Radhapuram, and V. Gandhiraj won from Arakkonam. In Chennai, V. K. Ramkumar claimed Anna Nagar, while M. L. Vijay Prabhu emerged victorious from Madhavaram.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam managed to hold ground in select constituencies despite the strong challenge. Monjanur R. Elango won from Aravakurichi, while Poondi K. Kalaivanan retained Tiruvarur. M. Dravida Mani secured Gudalur, and I. P. Senthilkumar won from Dindigul.

In a notable win outside the three major players, Sayed Farooq of the Indian Union Muslim League secured victory from Vaniyambadi, highlighting the continued presence of smaller parties in Tamil Nadu’s electoral arena.