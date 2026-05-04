DMK Ministers suffer major setback

Chennai, May 4:

In a major setback for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, several senior leaders, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, have suffered defeats amid a sweeping surge by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Early results indicate that nearly 22 DMK ministers have lost in their respective constituencies, pointing to a significant erosion of the party’s stronghold across the state. Prominent leaders such as Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Durai Murugan, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, and M. P. Swaminathan are among those defeated.

Adding to the party’s concerns, reports suggest that only a handful of ministers—around three—are currently leading, highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by the DMK in this election.

The developments come as Vijay’s TVK gains significant ground across Tamil Nadu, leading in multiple constituencies and emerging as a formidable political force. The party’s strong performance appears to have disrupted traditional voting patterns and dented the dominance of established Dravidian players.