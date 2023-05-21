Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu’s direction

Vijay is confirmed to act in the direction of Venkat Prabhu, and this project marks the 68th film for the actor.

It will be bankrolled by Archana Kalapathi, Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Ganesh, and Kalapathi S Suresh for AGS Enterprises. This marks the 25th film for the production house. Yuvan Shankar Raja is roped in to compose the music. Venkat Prabhu is also the writer for this flick.

Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter and wrote, “Dreams do come true. God is Kind,” sharing his happiness.

Vijay, known for starring in blockbuster hits such as “Mersal”, “Master” and “Beast”, is currently filming for “Leo”. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.