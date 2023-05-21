G7: Modi holds meeting with Brazil’s President Silva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. On the third day of PM Modi’s Japan visit, he visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Hiroshima, the world’s first atomic-bombed city, since India successfully tested a nuclear bomb in 1974, according to Kyodo News Agency.

PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. Other than the Brazilian leader, today, PM Modi also met UK’s counterpart Rishi Sunak. Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping.