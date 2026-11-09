Kilambakkam passes Deepavali test

Chennai, Nov 9:

Handling its peak festive exodus and return transit volume, the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam has earned widespread appreciation from long-distance commuters for its structured passenger logistics, clear informational signage, and coordinated city-connectivity links during the Deepavali rush.

Unlike previous years marked by gridlocks along arterial stretches of GST Road, the state government’s decentralized blueprint and terminal management at KCBT ensured an orderly movement of hundreds of thousands of outbound and returning passengers. Commuters arriving from southern, western, and central districts noted that the sprawling concourse provided ample seating, well-maintained sanitation facilities, round-the-clock drinking water dispensers, and accessible feeding rooms for mothers traveling with infants.

Real-time electronic bay display boards, coupled with bilingual public address announcements, helped travelers identify bus bays without confusion. Help desks manned by transport officials and police assistance booths operated uninterrupted, guiding unreserved passengers to designated booking counters. The deployment of free shuttle services connecting KCBT with nearby temporary terminals at the CMDA grounds and Maraimalai Nagar further prevented crowding within the main terminal bays.

A standout highlight for arriving passengers was the synchronized coordination between the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). MTC operated high-frequency round-the-clock feeder services directly from the lower deck of the terminus, ferrying commuters seamlessly toward Tambaram, Guindy, Koyambedu, Broadway, and Velachery, while ensuring quick interchange with suburban railway networks and the Chennai Metro. Passengers remarked that the streamlined arrangements eliminated traditional bottlenecks, offering a hassle-free festive travel experience.