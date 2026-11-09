Nvidia probes alleged China espionage targeting CEO Jensen Huang

San Francisco, Nov 9:

Nvidia’s board of directors has launched an independent inquiry into reports that founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang was targeted by an alleged foreign intelligence operation linked to Beijing.

The probe follows revelations that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang was reportedly identified by US intelligence agencies as collecting information for China’s Ministry of State Security while cultivating a personal relationship with the Nvidia chief. Alice Huang previously worked as a television reporter before becoming an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a data centre operator that purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia artificial intelligence processors over the past two years amid US export restrictions.

In an internal message to Nvidia employees, 63-year-old Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, apologizing to his family and colleagues while pledging full cooperation with the board’s review. The board confirmed it has found no evidence indicating proprietary technology or national security secrets were compromised, adding that Huang will continue leading the company without interruption.