Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport

Dhaka, Nov 9:

Ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has applied for a fresh passport and National Identity Card (NID) through Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi, signaling legal preparations for a planned return to her country in December.

In a formal communication sent to Preeti Rahman, acting high commissioner at Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi, Hasina’s legal team from London-based Matrix Chambers requested expedited processing of new travel documents. The letter noted that her earlier passport and identity papers were revoked following her ouster in August 2024, citing her Bangladeshi citizenship and international human rights conventions.

Hasina, who was flown to India by the military following a deadly student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule, reiterated that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December to surrender before a court. The move comes amid persistent extradition demands from Dhaka. Bangladesh Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir reiterated that Hasina remains a fugitive wanted under the bilateral extradition treaty following a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal for alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 protests.