Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Bloody Daddy’ on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer. Taking to Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor unveiled the trailer which he captioned, “One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy. Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June! TRAILER OUT NOW.” Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioCinema from June 9. ‘Bloody Daddy’ also stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him. Soon after the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “You are a Bloody Artist,” a fan commented. A fan commented, “SK Angarrrrr.” A user wrote, “Bloody Superhit.”