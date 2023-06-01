Scott Boland confident of doing well in Ashes

Australian pacer Scott Boland is optimistic that he will have the opportunity to play a part in the UK over the coming months and has subtly warned England that his red-ball cricket career is still in its early stages. Australia will face India prior to the Ashes series in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, starting on June 7, while England take on Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord’s from June 1. “I think it would be hard for any of the fast bowlers to play all six Tests straight. There is a 10-day break though … that will definitely help,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Boland as saying. “I’ve played seven games and still think I’m going to get better. I’m pretty keen to test my skills in England. It’s somewhere very different. I was lucky enough to play in India. Even though conditions didn’t really suit me, I felt I went alright for the game I played,” Boland said. “I’m preparing to play, at some stage. I’m not sure if I’ll start or whenever that may be. Everyone keeps saying I will be suited to the conditions. I haven’t played any county cricket over there or red-ball cricket, but I have played some white-ball stuff. England is a nice place to play cricket. The ball is coming out nice. I feel really refreshed and strong,” Boland added. The 34-year-old Boland has taken 28 wickets in seven Tests since a stunning debut against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2021 and now looms as a key weapon for Australia in the WTC final against India. While Boland is yet to play a Test in England conditions and went wicketless in his only five-day clash with India in Nagpur, the right-arm pacer is in the running to be selected for the WTC final with reports Josh Hazlewood may not be available. “I still get really excited to put my name forward. I still feel like I’m learning in Test cricket and I’m 34. I’m happy bowling in training or in centre wickets. I’m probably bowling best when I’m fresh. I’m not someone who needs to play a whole lot. I don’