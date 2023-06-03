Post train accident: Hospitals bursting with patients

The Balasore district hospital and Soro hospital where the injured have been rushed after a triple train accident, are bursting at their seams as the huge flow of patients has crammed up every room with patients spilling onto corridors. Harried medical staff were seen trying to bring succour to patients, many of whom are from states other than Odisha and had difficulties in communicating. In all till mid-day, some 526 railway accident victims have been admitted to Balasore district hospital. Dr Mrutunjay Mishra, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO), Balasore district headquarters hospital said, ”I am in the profession for many decades, but have never seen such chaos in my life …All of a sudden 251 accident injured persons rushed into our hospital and we were not at all prepared. Our staff worked all through the night and provided first aid to all.” Sixty-four patients were referred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. Now we have 60 patients in beds. Others were discharged after minor surgery.