Odisha mishap: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

Leaders from across the world, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have expressed their deepest condolences to the families and the Government of India for the triple train crash. Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the train accident. ”I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.

Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’, who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.” Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.