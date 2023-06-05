FPIs invest Rs 43,838 crore in India in May

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested Rs 43,838 crore in the Indian stock markets in May. V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the FPIs were aggressive buyers in the market in May having invested Rs 43,838 crore through the stock market and primary market put together. A survey among foreign portfolio investors showed that India is now the consensus overweight among all emerging markets. In May, India attracted the largest investment among all emerging markets, and FPIs were sellers in China, he added. FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India in June too since the latest GDP data and high frequency indicators reflect a robust economy gaining further strength. Financials, automobiles, telecom and construction are attracting big investments, he said.