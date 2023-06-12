CM lashes out at Amit Shah

Chennai: Hitting hard at the Modi government, Chief Minister MK Stalin today said that the Centre has done nothing significant for the welfare of Tamilnadu in the past nine years.

Speaking to reporters after opening Mettur dam for irrigation purposes in delta region today, the Chief Minister said, ‘Amit Shah has no answer to my question on what the Union government did for Tamilnadu. But there is no reply. Hardly anything constructive has been done for the welfare of Tamils’.

The DMK president while addressing a meet of party functionaries recently demanded Amit Shah release a list of special schemes implemented for Tamil Nadu in the past nine years by the saffron party-led Central government.

“I am asking this question,” and listed the special initiatives implemented during the UPA dispensation (2004-14) in which the DMK was a constituent.