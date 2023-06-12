IED detected in J&K’s Kupwara

Jammu: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected on Monday by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that a road opening party (ROP) of the BSF detected an IED in Bhatpora village of Handwara tehsil this morning. “The IED was hidden under a road culvert. A drone was employed to detect the exact location of the IED. “A bomb disposal squad was immediately called in to defuse the IED,” officials said.

It must be mentioned that IEDs are planted on roads and highways by terrorists to target vehicles of the security forces and VIPs moving on such roads.

In order to prevent terrorists from triggering these IEDs, ROPs of the security forces are moved out with the first light to sanitise roads and highways and detect any hidden explosive device planted by the terrorists.