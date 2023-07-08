Fresh clashes erupt in Manipur

Imphal, July 8: The situation in Manipur remains volatile as intermittent firing continued at the general area of Kangvai-Awang Lekhai area in Bishnupur district on Friday night. According to the sources, Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) were inducted to bring the situation under control as columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles moved to the general area of Songdo. The sources further said that one police personnel was injured during a retaliatory firing incident. An exchange of fire was also reported in the Laikot area of YKPI with the situation being monitored by the security forces. A mob of nearly 200 people built up at Mahabali road and set two vehicles on fire near the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur. According to sources, the mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police. “The police had to resort to firing to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, although no casualties were reported in the incident,” the sources said.