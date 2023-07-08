TN Guv meets Amit Shah

Chennai, July 8: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday called on Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi following the unusual political heat in Tamil Nadu. Both RN Ravi and Amit Shah discussed the State issues in the 15-minute meeting.

The visit to Delhi comes on the heels of his continuing war of words with Chief Minister MK Stalin over the order sacking jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet. The dismissal order, however, was later put on hold at the behest of the governor. Balaji was dismissed by Governor Ravi from the council of ministers following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam.