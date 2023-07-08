Why Kovai DIG committed suicide?

Chennai, July 8: In a shocking incident, the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in the Coimbatore range, Vijaykumar IPS had died by suicide on Friday. Based on the preliminary inquiries, the police had now revealed the reason behind his death that he was suffering from Obessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and depression. Vijaykumar was known to be a bold officer and his tragic death had immensely saddened the Tamil Nadu police department and the entire state.

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Arun has rushed to Coimbatore from Chennai to inquire about his death. While speaking to reporters, Arun has revealed that Vijaykumar has died by suicide due to depression.