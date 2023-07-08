Scholarship testScholarship test

The T.I.M.E. Institute has announced the Scholarship Test – T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for aspiring students of CAT 2023/24. The test will be conducted in two slots viz., 10 AM and 6 PM, test takers will be able to write from anywhere on 9th July 2023, Sunday.

The T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will have multiple choice questions on Quantitative, Logical, and Verbal Ability. The Duration of this T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) will be of 1 hour. Students who will enroll between the 2nd & 9th of July 2023 will get Flat Rs. 6000/- Discount on CAT 2023/24 Course fee (T&C Apply).

Registration Link: https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4430