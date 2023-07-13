TN Skill Development Centre to create 10000 jobs

Chennai, July 12: Tamilnadu Skill Development Centre to create 10,000 jobs in BFSI sector.

At the industry round table hosted by the TN Apex Skill Development Centre for BFSI along with Top advisory firm Deloitte India, here, Dr M Jayaprakasan, CEO of Naan Mudhalvan (Tamil Nadu’s massive skilling and capability enhancement platform), and Sai Reddy, Chief Mentor for the TNASDC BFSI, highlighted the need for scaling up skill enhancement for the growing BFSI sector.

Jayaprakasan said the Naan Mudhalvan initiative had done skilling intervention for over 16 lakh students across 800 plus colleges and higher education institutions in 2022-23. In BFSI sector alone more than 10,000 students had gone through various skilling courses. Over 4000 of them have placed and the process is continuing.

“We want you to enter colleges, do skill-based courses. We are more interested in course objectives, course outcomes and skills imparted. Focus less on teaching and give more time for hands-on skilling projects so that students become more employable. The government’s sole interest making TN the Skills capital for the region,” he said.