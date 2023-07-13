Stalin to chair meeting of DMK MPs on July 14

DMK President M K Stalin will chair a meeting of party MPs here on July 14 to discuss the strategy to be followed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20 and fine-tune its stand on several issues, including Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Stalin, general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer T R Baalu, also the leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, will discuss with the MPs on the issues to be raised and discussed during the session. The meeting also comes three days before the Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru for the second time in a month to discuss the strategy to be adopted against the BJP.