‘India can become largest skilled workforce provider’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce in the world. PM Modi said that in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the core driver for employment. Addressing the concluding day of the 4th G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) and Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meetings being held from July 19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, PM Modi expressed confidence that the meeting will send out a strong message for the welfare of all workers worldwide. The Prime Minister said that it is fortunate that this meeting is happening in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation. He pointed out that Indore, which is home to many startups was leading the new wave of such transformations. “Globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality in the future. Therefore, it is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this. I commend your efforts to initiate the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements,” said PM Modi. Underlining that employment is one of the most important economic and social factors, the Prime Minister said that the world is at the threshold of some of the greatest changes in the employment sector and stressed the need to prepare responsive and effective strategies to address these rapid transitions. “We all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality,” PM Modi said. He gave examples of India’s ‘Skill India Mission’ making this a reality, and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ which has trained more than 12.5 million of India’s youth so far.