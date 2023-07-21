Manipur: 4 arrested for parading women naked

Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested four accused in the case of two Kuki women paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in B Phainom village on May 4.

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now,” the Manipur Police tweeted.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that two people had been arrested in the case. “We will not spare anyone. All the legislators of the ruling BJP condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms. Will give exemplary punishment to all those involved, even go to the extent of seeking capital punishment,” he said.

The Centre also asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down a video of the incident since the matter is being probed.