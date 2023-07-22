Coming together

JD(S) leader and Karnataka’s former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy declared that his party has decided to work together with the BJP as an opposition, in the interest of the state. Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, he said there is still time for Parliament polls to talk about it. I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead,” he said. Speaking to reporters Bengaluru, he said, in the legislature party meeting Gowda has advised that after gathering the opinion all the leaders, a 10-member team has to be formed with representation from all communities, for the party organisation and to raise the voice against the misdeeds of this (Congress) government in all the 31 districts.