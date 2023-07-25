Rain ruins India’s plans

An Indian team in transition will feel robbed of an opportunity as torrential rain came in its way of potentially winning the second Test against West Indies and completing a 2-0 series whitewash here on Monday. Eyeing a clean sweep after their victory inside three days in Dominica, India called the shots here too and set the hosts an imposing target of 365. But the match ended in a draw after the fifth and final day’s play was washed out. Having taken two wickets to leave the beleaguered West Indies trailing by 289 runs by the end of the fourth day’s play, the Indians would have certainly fancied their chances of emerging victorious and grabbing a full 24 points in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. But that was not to be, thanks to the heavy downpour as India concluded their Test campaign with no further gains. The main cover was taken off after losing nearly two and half hours of play, as dark clouds gave way to clear blue skies. The game was first supposed to start at 13.15 local time, more than four hours later than the scheduled 9 am start, but the rain returned just as the groundsmen were getting the playing arena match ready. It was well past the resumption time when the rain relented, once again raising hopes of some action on the field of play. The covers were taken off again, as the duo of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24 batting) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) padded up to resume the West Indies second innings at their overnight score of 76 for two. But the covers were back again as a massive cloud hovered over the Queen’s Park Oval, leaving those hoping to see cricket and those looking to get the game going, frustrated. It stopped for a brief while, only to come back with greater force, putting to rest all hopes of play resuming. Puddles of water had again formed on the covers, and the grass was also very damp. The hosts had lost skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie on the fourth evenin