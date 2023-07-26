End violence

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Manipur government to ensure that no further violence takes place in the strife-torn northeastern state.In a statement issued late night, the NHRC has also asked the state government to inform it about the relief and rehabilitation of the victims affected by the ethnic violence.”The authorities are directed to ensure that no further violence, which resulted in violation of human rights, takes place,” the human rights panel said.The NHRC has observed that “in most of the matters relating to violation of human rights due to continued violence in the state of Manipur, the action taken reports sought by it from the state government are awaited”.”Therefore, it becomes imperative to know what actions have been taken by the concerned authority in the series of incidents that kept on happening for a considerable period and the disturbances are continuing for a pretty long time,” the statement said.

The Commission, without arriving at any final decision at this stage in all the complaints registered by it in the series of incidents, would like to know the efforts made by authorities on various points, such as the quantum of compensation awarded as of now to the victims, and number of persons and family members who have been covered under the compensation scheme, it said.