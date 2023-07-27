Afridi Slams Harmanpreet Islamabad,

After Harmanpreet Kaur was penalised by International Cricket Council (ICC) over her controversial behaviour during and after the third ODI vs Bangladesh women, she has received criticism from many former cricketers. Harman was seen smashing the stumps after the onfield umpire ruled her out leg before wicket. Harman then mocked the umpires at the post-match presentation ceremony followed by a saracastic comment to Bangladesh women captain Nigar Sultana. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has spoken up on the controversy that involved India captain Harmanpreet. He slammed Harman for her behaviour, adding that ICC has set an example by punishing the India captain. “This is not just India. We’ve seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don’t see this often in women’s cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive on cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much,” Afridi told Samaa TV.