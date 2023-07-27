Pakistan SC rejects Imran’s plea

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the plea of former Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking to stay a trial court’s proceedings in the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported on Wednesday. Earlier on October 21 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”. In May this year, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar rejected Khan’s challenge to the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference and indicted him in the case. The trial court’s decision was challenged before the Islamabad High Court, which remanded the case back to the former on July 4 to re-examine the matter in seven days in the light of legal questions to decide the maintainability of the reference, Dawn reported. Subsequently, Imran Khan moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the IHC directive. He also sought a stay on the proceedings before ADSJ Dilawar until his appeal was decided. The PTI chief had moved his appeal through senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmad. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, took up Imran’s plea on Wednesday. At the outset of the hearing, PTI chief lawyer Khwaja Haris stated that two petitions were already pending with the IHC, one concerning the trial court’s jurisdiction and the other seeking the transfer of Imran’s trial from the court of ADSJ Dilawar, Dawn reported. ECP lawyer Amjad Pervez stated that the IHC order in the case had already been implemented and a hearing on a petition against the trial court order was scheduled for tomorrow.