Manipur will remain part of India: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani opened the no confidence debate for government at the Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s accusation, she said Manipur will remain part of India. This come after, Rahul Gandhi accused that Narendra Modi does not consider Manipur to be a part of India.

Meanwhile, slamming Gandhi, Irani said, ‘If Rahul Gandhi has guts then he should respond how Gandhi family dared to divide Kashmir’rahul gandhi on no confidence motion.

She says, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…”.

Openning the debate for opposition on Tuesday, Gogoi said, “Union Minister Amit Shah set up a peace committee- how many meetings did it have? Manipur’s Department of Home has registered an FIR against the Assam Rifles. The Assam Rifles is under Amit Shah. What double-engine govt is working?…”

Further, the Congress MP added, “I have come to know that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Parliament today and my question to him is- When he went to Manipur, a committee of retired chief justices of HC was set up, what work has the committee done so far?”