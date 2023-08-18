SC issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor’s plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Manipur government in another shocking incident where a woman claimed that her clothes were torn by the mob and she was paraded but police did not come to her aid during the time of sectarian violence in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Manipur government and listed the matter for hearing on October 13 along with the main matter. The petition, filed through advocate Amrita Sarkar, claimed that women, who were also part of the mob, hit the survivor’s one-year-old baby and due to violence, she suffered fractures in her hands and grave injuries on her head.