NIA summons Varalakshmi Sarathkumar for enquiry

NIA has summoned actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar to appear in person in connection with a case involving his former personal assistant.

According to reports, officials seized 300 kg of heroin besides an AK 47 in Vizhinjam beach shore in Kerala from one Adhilingam. He had previously worked as the actress’ associate. Hence she had been summoned by NIA officials, say reports.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar had acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She made her debut with the Tamil film Podaa Podi.