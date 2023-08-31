Cong demands JPC probe into allegations against Adani Group

Congress on Thursday again raised demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe following fresh allegations related to the Adani group with the party accusing the BJP-led government of rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies “toothless” in relation to the allegations and “reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing”. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “silent” on the allegations levelled earlier in relation to the government’s role over probes concerning the business group. “If the country wants to know the truth, a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe is the only way. We again reiterate our demand for a JPC after the new report (by OCCRP). It goes on to prove our institutions failed and rules were violated under their nose. JPC should be formed and probe must start,” he said.