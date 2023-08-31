‘Rahul as PM’ chorus grows louder

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial two-day INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai beginning Thursday, the call to appoint Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition-led alliance has gained momentum.

Sanjay Nirupam, a Maharashtra Congress leader, voiced the sentiment on Thursday, stating that, like other parties, Congress members wished to see Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister.

Nirupam remarked, “Congress workers and we all want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. But this decision has to be taken jointly by all the parties of the alliance.”

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Aam Admi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed similar sentiments, prompting the party to clarify that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not vying for the Prime Ministerial position.

Conversely, Nitish Kumar reiterated his lack of prime ministerial aspirations, emphasizing his role in leading the opposition’s efforts against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Regarding the opposition bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the “PM face is secondary” and the “PM face will be INDIA.”