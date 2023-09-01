Opposition INDIA bloc to strategise on 2024 LS polls

Top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA are expected to give shape to their poll plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday as they gear up to take on the NDA amid expectations of an early election. The leaders, who have gathered here from across the country, will deliberate on their strategy and move forward on specific issues like setting up a coordination committee and form sub groups to work on their common agenda, media strategy, joint actions and programmes. During informal talks over dinner on Thursday night, the leaders stressed on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks’ time. Today is the second round of formal talks between them after which they will come out with a joint statement and will announce the coordination panel besides some sub panels to give proper shape to their poll plans. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked leaders of various parties to give one name from their respective parties for being part of the coordination committee. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would also unveil its logo on Friday, even though there were no discussions on it on Thursday. The sources added that the opposition grouping should have a team of spokespersons who would speak on behalf of the alliance. They will also discuss issues relating to having a convenor for the bloc. The leaders would discuss the agenda during the formal meeting on Friday which will begin at 11 am, after which they would address a press conference jointly