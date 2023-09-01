Opposition INDIA bloc vows to prepare on war footing for 2024 polls

Opposition bloc INDIA decided to get into poll mode and speed up its plans to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with some leaders stressing on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks’ time. Top opposition leaders, who met here for a few hours in an informal setting on the first day of the third round of talks of their alliance, emphasised that they must get their act together at the earliest and vowed to finalise a coordination committee along with four sub-groups to chalk out their election plans. Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told the leaders to give one name from their respective parties for being part of the coordination committee.