Annual convocation at Anna university

The 43rd annual convocation of Anna University took place in the city. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi awarded the degrees to the graduates. As many as 65 graduates received gold medals and 1,485 students received their Ph.Ds. A total of 1.25 lakh candidates graduated from across streams and undergraduate, postgraduate, M.phil, M.S. and Ph.D programmes.
R Velraj, vice chancellor, Anna University said that the institution was recently accredited by NAAC with the A++ grading in the third cycle. Suman Bery, vice chairman, NITI Aayog, Government of India and State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy also took part.