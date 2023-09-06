Five districts likely to receive heavy rains for next few days

A statement issued by the Meteorological Department said that due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

For Chennai, the skies will remain mostly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light/moderate rain with thundershowers may occur in a few parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degree Celsius.