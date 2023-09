A new 6 storey building with 450 bed facilities would be open for the public use from 17 September at Kilpauk govt hospital. A new 6 storey building with 450 bed facilities would be open for the public use from 17 September at Kilpauk govt hospital.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 358.87 cr, the 6 storey building has come up in an area of 24973 sq mt.

Urology, neurology, cardiology, operation theatres, emergency ward, etc that were previously functioning in the old buildings have been shifted to the new building now.