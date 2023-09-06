HC refuses to quash defamation against L Murugan 

The Madras high court on Tuesday directed a local court here to dispose of within three months, a defamation case pending against Union Minister and former BJP State President L Murugan relating to the Murasoli Trust. Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the petition filed by Murugan, which sought to quash the defamation proceedings pending before the Special Court for MPs and MLAs cases. The judge directed the Assistant Sessions Judge/Additional Special Court for trial of cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu to dispose of the case. The Madras high court on Tuesday directed a local court here to dispose of within three months, a defamation case pending against Union Minister and former BJP State President L Murugan relating to the Murasoli Trust. Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the petition filed by Murugan, which sought to quash the defamation proceedings pending before the Special Court for MPs and MLAs cases. The judge directed the Assistant Sessions Judge/Additional Special Court for trial of cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu to dispose of the case.

The judge said in an offence of defamation, the statements have to be tested only from the point of view of a common prudent man, who comes across the defamatory statements made. Even if the petitioner thinks there was no imputation and that he had merely put a question, such statements will be understood by others as if the petitioner is repeatedly questioning the right and title of the property, over which the Murasoli Trust is functioning and he also wants to drive home the point that it is functioning on the panchami land, given to Dalits. That is how the Murasoli Trust has understood the statements made by the petitioner and even in the complaint, the allegations have been made to the effect that many others had understood it in the same manner and started making enquiries with it, the judge added.