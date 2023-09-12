US lauds India’s G20 Presidency

Washington: As the G20 Leaders’ Summit concluded with great fervour in Delhi under India’s presidency on Sunday, the United States also called it an ‘absolute success.’

In a regular press briefing on Monday, the US State Department official spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, “We absolutely believe it was a success. The G20 is a big organisation. Russia is a member of the G20. China is a member of the G20. The spokesperson responded to a media query on whether the G20 Summit was successful.

When asked about Russia’s absence from the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, he said, “There are members that have a diverse range of views. We believe the fact that the organisation was able to issue a statement that calls for respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty and saying that those principles should not be violated is an extremely important statement because that is exactly what is at the heart of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Without mentioning Russia, the G20 member countries recalled the Bali declaration and underscored that all States must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety and called for a “comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine” and reminded member states to “refrain from the threat, or use of force, to seek territorial acquisition”.