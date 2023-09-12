BJP has no answers for CAG report, slams Udhayanidhi

BJP has no answers for CAG report alleging several crores of scam by Modi government. To divert people’s attention from it, they are raising trivial issues, said State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking to reporters at Madurai airport, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said, ‘People should teach a lesson to BJP by throwing them out of power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.’ On One Nation One Polls, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said, ‘Edappadi Palaniswami who opposed it a few years ago, has blindly given support to it.’. He added, ‘DMK will always strive for people’s welfare and social justice’.