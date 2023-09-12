Ponmudy says I.N.D.I.A alliance formed to oppose Sanatana Dharma

Days after Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks equating Sanatana Dharma with diseases like malaria and dengue and calling for its eradication received widespread condemnation, a video clip of DMK Higher Education minister K Ponmudy saying that the I.N.D.I.A alliance was formed to oppose Sanatana Dharma has gone viral. Earlier DMK leader A Raja said, Udhayanidhi’s comments stating, ‘Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue that must be eradicated is ‘soft’. Raja said that Sanatana Dharma should have been compared to diseases having social stigma like HIV and leprosy.